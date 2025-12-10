Speeding govt vehicle gets stuck on Mysuru Road median, triggers traffic jam

<p>Bengaluru: Traffic came to a standstill on the busy Mysuru Road flyover on Tuesday afternoon after a speeding government Bolero SUV lost control and got wedged on the concrete divider.</p>.<p>The incident, which occurred around 2.45 pm, caused a major traffic jam.</p>.<p>According to the Chamarajpet traffic police, the driver was attempting to overtake when he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the car getting wedged firmly atop the divider.</p>.BBMP accused of releasing Rs 55.32 cr bills without carrying out any work in Chamarajpet.<p>The police quickly deployed their Cobra team to manage the situation. Within 20 minutes, police cleared the obstruction and eased congestion on the flyover.</p>.<p>Police officials confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol and, fortunately, neither the driver nor any passengers in the vehicle sustained any injuries.</p>