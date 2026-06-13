Speeding Mercedes crashes near Hoskote, woman dies on spot, driver falls off bridge into river

<p>Bengaluru: A late-night drive turned into a tragedy when a speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into a bridge wall on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-Chennai Expressway near Hoskote early Saturday morning. </p><p>A 25-year-old woman died on the spot, while the driver fell off the bridge into a river and died instantly. </p> .Driver panics during U-turn, car crashes into divider in Bengaluru's Hennur .<p>The Hoskote traffic police have identified the woman as Sajia, a private company employee from Bengaluru. The driver was identified as Rizwan, a city-based car dealer.</p><p>According to the police, the duo had driven from Bengaluru toward the HKR Road stretch to eat at the Madina Hotel. The accident happened on the Dodda Hulluru bridge as they were returning.</p><p>The police said Rizwan was driving the car at a very high speed. While crossing the Dodda Hulluru bridge, he lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed heavily into the concrete side-wall of the bridge.</p><p>The impact was so strong that the front part of the Mercedes-Benz was completely crushed.</p><p>Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the loud crash. They found Sajia inside the car with severe injuries and she died on the spot.</p> .<p>Initially, it was believed that the driver had run away from the accident site. However, during the search, the police discovered that the force of the crash had thrown Rizwan out of the vehicle. He fell off the bridge and into the water body below, where he died.</p><p>The Hoskote traffic police have registered a case regarding the high-speed accident. Both bodies have been shifted to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is on.</p>