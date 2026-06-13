Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Speeding Mercedes crashes near Hoskote, woman dies on spot, driver falls off bridge into river

The Hoskote traffic police have identified the woman as Sajia, a private company employee from Bengaluru. The driver was identified as Rizwan, a city-based car dealer.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 09:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAccidentCar crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us