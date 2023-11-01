JOIN US
Speeding vehicle mows down engineer on HMT Road

A case has been registered at the Jalahalli traffic police station and efforts are on to trace the vehicle.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 21:25 IST

A 26-year-old engineer was mowed down by a vehicle on HMT Road in Jalahalli police station jurisdiction on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Subhash, a resident of Peenya 2nd Stage, had recently completed his engineering and had joined a factory in Peenya Industrial Town.

On Tuesday, around 6.30 am, Subhash was riding on HMT Road on his electric scooter when a vehicle hit him from behind and sped away without stopping, police said.

According to police, Subhash was taken to a nearby hospital, but died on the way. A case has been registered at the Jalahalli traffic police station and efforts are on to trace the vehicle. 

