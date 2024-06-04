Special equipment used to remove tree that fell on Bengaluru metro tracks  

Bengaluru: The BMRCL on Monday said it deployed specialised equipment to clear a fallen tree blocking the metro tracks and obstructing services.
On Sunday evening, heavy rain and strong winds flattened the large tree on to the tracks between the Trinity and MG Road stations, disrupting services between MG Road and Indiranagar.
“This incident necessitated an immediate halt to services on the affected section of the Purple Line network to ensure the safety of all passengers, and short-loop operations were carried out between the MG Road to Challaghatta and Indiranagar to Whitefield (Kadugodi) metro stations,” the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.
“Immediately, emergency protocols were activated to ensure passenger safety and to secure the affected area,” the metro operator said.
“The State Disaster Rescue Force-Karnataka, BBMP, and the fire and police departments dispatched their units to the site to ensure safety and clearance of the incident area.”
The corporation said that a team of skilled workers and arborists sprang into action immediately and worked for over four hours to cut and remove the fallen tree despite heavy showers, which caused additional hindrances.
“Coordination from all the stakeholders ensured safety and clearance of the incident area,” the BMRCL said.
“After the removal of the tree, a series of comprehensive inspections were carried out under the supervision and guidance of senior officials of the BMRCL’s maintenance teams of fire, security, housekeeping track, third rail traction system, structural stability, signalling departments for safe operations. With safety ensured, the operations team conducted trials before resuming normal services.”
Published 03 June 2024, 22:30 IST