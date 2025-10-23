<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/halloween">Halloween</a>, a Western festival widely celebrated across the United States, Canada, and Britain, is observed annually on October 31 as a non-religious occasion. The day is believed to blur the line between the world of the living and the dead.</p><p>In contemporary times, Halloween has gained global popularity through Western media and cultural influence, bringing with it festive excitement. Just as Holi, once limited to certain regions of India, spread nationwide for its colorful and joyous traditions, Halloween too has found its place in Indian celebrations due to its vibrant rituals. </p>.5 celebrity Halloween costumes that continue to spook everyone.<p>Today, spooky costumes, jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkin carvings, and trick-or-treating have become part of the fun in many Indian cities.</p><p>Known for its buzzing nightlife, Bengaluru is all set to host some of the best Halloween parties this year. Here are eight go-to spots to make your Halloween night extra special.</p>.5 best Halloween destinations around the world.<p><strong>1. Just BLR | Ashok Nagar</strong></p><p>Light up your Halloween with groovy beats at Just BLR, a popular club-lounge offering an affordable entry fee of INR 99. Themed “Hells Club Halloween Party,” the event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a DJ night and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) lineup to keep you on your feet.</p>.<p><strong>2. The Fixx | Koramangala</strong></p><p>Ladies, this one’s for you. The Fixx is hosting a “Halloween Fantasy – Ladies Night” starting 8 p.m. onwards, featuring high-energy DJ sets, eerie décor, and spooky props. Dress up in your best scary outfit and enjoy free entry.</p>.<p><strong>3. Bier Loft Brewing Company | Electronic City</strong></p><p>Get ready for a Bollywood-Halloween fusion night with creepy beats and desi dance numbers. Experience a wild midweek party with free entry, surprises, and non-stop entertainment.</p>.Halloween foods from history reveal the holiday’s surprising romantic side – and you can try them yourself.<p><strong>4. Pebble – The Jungle Lounge | Palace Grounds</strong></p><p>Heard of <em>Bollyood-Halloween</em>? Step into “The Dark Night” lounge, where shadows come alive and music echoes from beyond the grave. Entry costs INR 299–999 and includes face painting, costume rewards, and spooky surprises at every corner.</p>.<p><strong>5. Just BLR (2nd Floor) | Ashok Nagar</strong></p><p>Experience the spookiest Bollywood-Halloween in town on Just BLR’s second floor. Enjoy free entry, delicious food, and spooky snacks. Show up in best scary costume and grab a exciting gift hamper.</p>.<p><strong>6. Pangeo | Ashok Nagar</strong></p><p>Get ready for an electrifying night at Pangeo’s “Casa Bacardi Halloween Ft. Mkshft.” Enjoy pulsating beats, immersive visuals, and a techno-driven crowd that thrives on high-energy vibes — all with free entry.</p>.Pumpkin waste: Three ways to stop your leftover lantern becoming a Halloween horror story.<p><strong>7. Maddy’s Restopub | Koramangala</strong></p><p>Enjoy a Bollytech Night starting 6 p.m. onwards, featuring non-stop music and thrilling highlights. Tickets cost INR 199–399.</p><p>Highlights include:</p><ul><li><p>Halloween ramp walk featuring 30+ models</p></li><li><p>Face masks and paint available at the venue</p></li><li><p>Free reels and photo shoots for participants</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>8. Hobby Ghar | Chamrajpet</strong></p><p>If you prefer a family-friendly celebration, Hobby Ghar’s Halloween Party is perfect. Entry is INR 999, and the event offers a mix of fun and creativity.</p><p>Highlights include:</p><ul><li><p>Halloween art and craft activities</p></li><li><p>Interactive games for kids and students</p></li><li><p>Costume contest with prizes</p></li><li><p>Trick-or-treat surprises</p></li><li><p>Photo booth with themed props</p></li></ul>