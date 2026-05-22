Sriki, two associates remanded to judicial custody in Bengaluru Bitcoin case

<p>Bengaluru: A special court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a> on Friday remanded notorious hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki and two of his associates to judicial custody in connection with the infamous Bitcoin case. </p><p>Late afternoon, Sriki, Robin Khandelwal and Sunish Hegde were produced by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate </a>(ED) before the Special Court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases (CCH-1) in Bengaluru after their 15-day custody with the Central probe agency ended. </p><p>The court then sent the trio to judicial custody till June 4, while setting May 27 as the day date for filing objections. Senior Standing Counsel and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhu N Rao represented the ED. </p>.ED arrests Sriki, two aides in bitcoin scam case. <p>On May 8, the ED arrested Sriki and two others. A few days before that, the ED had raided Sriki and the sons of Karnataka Congress MLA NA Haris- Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad- in Bengaluru. </p><p>The search also covered Aqeeb Khan, the grandson of ex-Union Minister K Rahman Khan and nephew of Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan. ED claimed that Nalapad, Omar and Aqeeb were direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. </p><p>While Sriki was arrested, the ED didn’t move to apprehend Nalapad and the others. Sources told <em>DH</em> that ED continues to piece together hacking, illegal cryptocurrency transactions and alleged financial irregularities committed by the suspects. </p><p>The Central agency is yet to formally release a statement on the progress made in the probe. </p>