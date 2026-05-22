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Sriki, two associates remanded to judicial custody in Bengaluru Bitcoin case

While Sriki was arrested, the ED didn’t move to apprehend Nalapad and the others.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 15:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBitcoinCrimescam

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