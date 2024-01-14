SSLC student found dead at home in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 16-year-old boy was found dead at his home in Bhyraveshwara Nagar, police officials said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shreyas, an SSLC student at a private school in Bagalagunte.
A police investigator said that Shreyas’ father worked as an autorickshaw driver and his mother was a school teacher.
On Friday morning, when Shreyas’ parents were at work, he skipped school and was found dead in the evening when they returned. “The reason for the suspected suicide is yet to be established,” a police investigator said. “We have recorded the parents’ statements.”
A case has been registered and further investigations are on.