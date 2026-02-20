<p>Bengaluru: St John’s Research Institute has partnered with French startup H Company to advance Agentic Artificial Intelligence in healthcare administration.</p>.<p>The collaboration was cited by French President Emmanuel Macron during his inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.</p>.<p>In his address, Macron spoke about the need for responsible, inclusive and sovereign AI.</p>.<p>He referred to the Indo-French collaboration involving St John’s Research Institute as an example of how Artificial Intelligence can transform hospital administration and deliver impact in public service environments such as healthcare.</p>.<p>St John’s Research Institute, which facilitates research and innovation at St John’s, will work with H Company to deploy AI-driven solutions aimed at reducing administrative burden on medical and clinical staff.</p>.<p>By automating repetitive and time-intensive tasks, the initiative seeks to improve operational efficiency and allow healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care.</p>.AI development should serve humanity without overdependence on few global powers: Emmanuel Macron.<p>The collaboration will begin with an operational deployment to understand resource management processes and clinical staff coordination. Once tailored to the St John’s Technology Platform, the technology will function in a live hospital environment, performing automated tasks in resource allocation and management.</p>.<p>The partnership has been jointly designed by H Company and the SJRI leadership, including Dr Tony DS Raj, Dean, St John’s Research Institute and Head, Division of Medical Informatics; and Dr Dhinagaran D, Assistant Professor, in collaboration with Sara Oomen, Chief of Nursing Services at St John’s.</p>.<p>St John’s Research Institute acknowledged the support of the Government of Karnataka, including Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood; and Priyank M Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT and BT, as well as support from the Government of India, including Jitin Prasad, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Abhishek Singh, DG, NIC and Additional Secretary, MeitY, Government of India.</p>.<p>The announcement was facilitated by Indo-French stakeholders and ecosystem leaders, including La French Tech leaders Ms Souad Tenfiche Ancelle and Julie Huguet.</p>.<p>The partnership reflects a shared Indo-French commitment to deploying responsible and impactful AI solutions to strengthen health systems.</p>