Stadium to come up at Bengaluru's SK Layout, says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout, which is being developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in North Bengaluru, will get a stadium similar to the Kanteerava Stadium, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday. Shivakumar, who inspected the layout along with BDA officials, said that 25 to 45 acres of land in the layout have been reserved for this purpose.
“Though the officials have earmarked space for the stadium, I am not satisfied with the location. I have asked them to reserve an area which overlooks a road of at least 45 m in width. There should be parks in the surroundings,” he said.
Shivakumar added that the farmers who have given up land for the construction of the layout will be allotted sites on priority and the works in the layout will begin only after the allotment of sites. In a major push for commercialisation in the layout, Shivakumar directed the BDA officials not to allot any sites close to roads which are 45 m or above in width. “We should work towards establishing commercial establishments in these areas. This will improve the revenue of both BDA and the government. Hence, no site allotments should be done in and around these roads,” he said.
He added that these areas could be used to establish IT parks and such other industries in the future, making it a commercial corridor for North Bengaluru.