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'Starved, assaulted when ill, confined': Manipur woman alleges abuse by IIMB professor & wife

Mico Layout police in southern Bengaluru have registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the 23-year-old woman from Churachandpur. The alleged abuse occurred over five years
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:04 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:04 IST
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