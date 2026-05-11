'Starved, assaulted when ill, confined': Manipur woman alleges abuse by IIMB professor & wife

<p>Bengaluru: A young woman from Manipur was allegedly assaulted and confined by an Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) faculty member and his wife at their residence on the campus, according to a police complaint. </p><p>Mico Layout police in southern Bengaluru have registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the 23-year-old woman from Churachandpur. The alleged abuse occurred over five years: from June 1, 2021, to May 4, 2026. </p><p>The woman — employed as a nanny by IIMB faculty member Prof Amar and his wife Anshu — lived with them on the IIMB campus in Bilkenahalli. She alleged that she was not fed properly and was physically assaulted repeatedly even when she was unwell. </p>.Bengaluru: Helpline sees surge in calls from elders facing abuse at home.<p>She further claimed that the couple confiscated her phone and assaulted her on several occasions, though she could not recall the exact dates. She also alleged that the last time she was assaulted by Anshu was on April 15 around 2.30 am. </p><p>"I was physically assaulted and my hair was pulled. I was also assaulted for talking to others. I did not tell anyone as I was afraid. They used to check messages on my phone and illegally confine me,” she stated. </p><p>From the morning of May 4, the woman wasn't given anything to eat. Some neighbours gave her a few bananas and parotas. Using their phone, she contacted a relative living in Bengaluru and then the president of the Kuki Students’ Organisation Bangalore (KSOB), the FIR noted. </p><p>The KSOB represents members of Manipur's Kuki community, to which the woman belongs. </p><p>Mico Layout police registered a case on May 6 under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 127(4) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “An investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said, refusing to comment further.</p>