State govt notifies 25% stipend hike for resident doctors

The order noted that there are currently 3,540 postgraduate, 445 super-speciality and 327 senior residents in medical colleges under the state medical education department and this change in stipends would be applicable to all of them.

Accordingly, first year PG residents, who were being paid Rs 45,000 per month, would receive Rs 56,250, while third year residents would get Rs 68,750 instead of Rs 55,000. Superspeciality residents will receive Rs 68,750, Rs 75,000, and Rs 81,250 for the first, second, and third years respectively, while senior residents serving their mandatory government service will now receive Rs 75,000 every month.

Resident doctors had staged a 16-day protest from August 5 demanding a hike in their stipends and suspended non-emergency services from August 12. A delegation from the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah assured them a 25% increase in their stipends, following which, the association unofficially called off their protest.