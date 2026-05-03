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Steep LPG hike leaves Bengaluru eateries with little choice

Popular restaurant chains in South Bengaluru, known for offering good-quality food at reasonable prices, have also resorted to increasing prices.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 22:41 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 22:41 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPGrestaurantsWest Asia

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