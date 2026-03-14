<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maheshwar-rao">Maheshwar Rao</a> stated that steps will be taken to establish more biogas plants within the GBA limits.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after visiting the waste-to-energy (Kasa-Rasa) facility at Koramangala under the Bengaluru South City Corporation limits, he said a comprehensive study will be undertaken to produce biogas from wet waste in the city and to establish biogas plants in GBA city corporations.</p><p>He said that for establishing decentralized centres in city corporations, around 2–3 acres of land will be required in each corporation. In the short term, existing facilities will be upgraded to produce biogas and steps will be taken to supply the gas to nearby hotels.</p><p>He added that proper segregation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-city-waste-finds-a-second-life-in-fields-3923706">wet and dry waste </a>at the local level will greatly help the process. Citizens’ cooperation will play a crucial role, and he appealed to the public to segregate waste before handing it over.</p>.Koramangala-style waste processing units planned for every assembly constituency.<p>At present, biogas is being produced from 10 tonnes of waste at the Kasa-Rasa facility and supplied to a nearby hotel. Steps will be taken to increase this capacity. If the high-tension power line located at the site is relocated, large-scale biogas production will be possible, and officials have been instructed to take appropriate action in this regard.</p><p>Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited Kareegowda stated that systematic and scientific processing of wet solid waste is a key component of solid waste management. In this direction, several biomethanisation plants have been established and are being operated by BSWML to produce biogas from wet waste.</p><p>Of the 12 biogas plants earlier constructed by BBMP, six plants are currently operational. Each plant processes about 5 tonnes of wet waste per day, producing biogas from approximately 30 tonnes of waste in total. Renovation works are underway to make the remaining six plants operational.</p><p>At biogas plants, about 30 to 50 kg of biogas can be produced from one tonne of wet waste. Accordingly, around 200 kg of gas is produced daily in each plant. The generated biogas is used for internal consumption within the plants, and surplus gas is used to generate electricity through generators to light nearby parks.</p>.Bengaluru’s dry waste management at a crossroads.<p><strong>Biogas supply to hotels</strong></p><p>The biogas plant at Koramangala with a capacity of 8.5 tonnes supplies around 120 kg of biogas daily to a nearby hotel. At a rate of Rs.70 per kg, this generates approximately Rs.8,400 per day. Through this initiative, biogas produced from wet waste is being used as cooking fuel.</p><p>Construction of four decentralized biomethanisation plants:</p><p>In addition, steps have been taken to construct four new decentralized biomethanisation plants. Two of these plants (in Ward 151 and Ward 27) have been completed and will become operational soon. Construction of the remaining two plants (in Ward 196 and Ward 56) is currently in progress.</p><p><strong>Establishment of two large biogas plants</strong></p><p>With the cooperation of GAIL Gas India Company, work has begun on a new biogas plant capable of processing about 300 tonnes of wet waste per day. In addition, approval has been given to enter into an agreement with Sataram Company to establish a plant in the Kannahalli area to produce biogas from around 1,000 tonnes of wet waste.</p><p><strong>Sale in the form of Bio-CNG</strong></p><p>A vendor has been empanelled for a plant in Herohalli capable of processing around 50 tonnes of waste per day. About 1,500 kg of gas is being produced daily from wet waste collected from bulk waste generators. The produced gas is being sold in the form of Bio-CNG, and plans are also being developed to supply gas to households through pipelines in the future.</p><p><strong>Future plan for waste management</strong></p><p>A plan to produce biogas from around 3,000 tonnes of wet waste generated* within the corporation limits in the coming days has been included in the comprehensive solid waste management tender.</p><p>Through these initiatives, scientific processing of wet waste will enable energy production, and the sludge generated from the plants can be used by farmers as "liquid fertilizer."</p><p><strong>Household-level units</strong></p><p>• Such biogas units can also be installed at the household level.</p><p>• The cost of constructing such a unit may be around Rs.20,000.</p><p>• Gas produced from wet waste generated at home can be used as cooking fuel.</p>.Karnataka's first waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi to start trials by mid-July .<p><strong>Facilities at the Kasa-Rasa premises</strong></p><p>Along with separating recyclable materials from dry waste, the Kasa-Rasa premises also has facilities to produce biogas from wet waste. Currently, waste processing and recycling activities are being carried out through the following units:</p><p>1. Biomethanisation plant processing 8.5 tonnes per day and supplying gas to a hotel</p><p>2. Dry Waste Collection Centre (DWCC)</p><p>3. Thermocol processing unit</p><p>4. Bulk Waste Management centre</p><p>5. Training centre</p><p><strong>Appeal to the public</strong></p><p>In the present circumstances, the public and hotel owners have been requested to establish decentralized biogas plants within their own premises. Through the measures taken by BSWML, a large portion of wet waste can be reused in the form of biogas.</p><p>These initiatives are an important step towards environmental protection by promoting the reuse of wet waste.</p><p><strong>Inspection of transfer station at Koramangala</strong></p><p>He also inspected the secondary waste transfer station at Koramangala. Observing that mixed waste was being received at the facility, he instructed officials to ensure proper segregation.</p><p>Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner Ramesh K.N., Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade, and other officials were present on the occasion.</p>