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Steps to establish more biogas plants in GBA limits: Maheshwar Rao

At present, biogas is being produced from 10 tonnes of waste at the Kasa-Rasa facility and supplied to a nearby hotel.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMaheshwar RaoGBA

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