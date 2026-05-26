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‘Stop performing poverty': Investor calls out start-up founder who pays himself Rs 50,000 despite having Rs 5 crore in bank

He says that such underpayment can signify financial risk factors to potential investors.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsFinancestartupInvestor

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