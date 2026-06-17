Stop rural people from migrating to cities for medical needs: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday appealed to medical graduates from the state to help in preventing the rural population from migrating to cities for their healthcare needs.</p>.<p>He was delivering the convocation address at the 28th annual convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) here.</p>.<p>“The rural people are migrating to cities for several reasons and healthcare is one of them. I request all medical graduates to stop people in villages from migrating, by providing healthcare services to them nearer home,” he said. </p>.<p>Shivakumar said medicine was no easy profession and that graduates faced challenges every day.</p>.<p>“We consider doctors as visible gods and you face challenges in the profession. People come to you with hope and trust and it is the responsibility of every medical practitioner to retain that trust and humanitarian consideration,” he said. </p>.<p>Responding to the request by vice chancellor of RGUHS Dr Bhagavan B C in his introductory address, seeking government’s support for the university campus coming up in Ramanagara, the chief minister promised that the government was committed to help the university and was ready to extend all support.</p>.<p>Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot, in his address, advised graduating students to keep updating their knowledge in step with innovations in technology, tele-medicine and artificial intelligence. </p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil stressed on the importance of communication with patients.</p>.<p>“I have seen many back benchers becoming best doctors. That was only because of their communication with patients. Treat every patient with empathy and compassion. That will make you great in the profession,” the minister said.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - Life comes full circle for DKS \nIn his speech the chief minister recalled an incident when he was stopped from going to the stage to receive his degree certificate during the convocation. “I got my post-graduate degree from the University of Mysore in 2008 and I was in public life at that time. At the convocation the VC wanted to felicitate me on stage. But the then higher education minister did not allow me on stage. Today I am addressing the students here at the convoction” he said.</p>