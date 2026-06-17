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Stop rural people from migrating to cities for medical needs: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said medicine was no easy profession and that graduates faced challenges every day.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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