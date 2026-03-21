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Stop viewing arbitration as a 'stepson' to courts: CJI Surya Kant

The CJI expressed concern over the concentration of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) expertise in a few metropolitan hubs.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:40 IST
BengaluruCJISupreme Court

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