Store caught selling expired vitamin tablets in Bengaluru

The CCB’s women’s protection wing raided a pharmacy selling expired medicines and cosmetics.
CCB officials raided ‘42 Medigates LLP,’ located in Rajajinagar, and confiscated expired medicines and cosmetics worth Rs 1.5 crore.
The products included more than 1,000 boxes of Vitamin C and B3 tablets.
The company was operated by the father-son duo, Bachawat and Abhishek.
Bengaluru Police Chief B. Dayananda said that the company sourced medicines and cosmetic products from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and other states, selling them in their pharmacy.
“When the products expired, they repackaged and relabeled them with new dates before sending them to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, and Eluru,” Dayananda said.
A CCB officer stated that the suspects repackaged the products in such a way that no one could have doubts.