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Left on Bengaluru streets, saved by strangers: Stories that will break you

On any given day, 800-1,000 homeless people are loitering on Bengaluru’s streets. DH's Barkha Kumari visits a shelter offering care and hope to the abandoned and the ill.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 19:36 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 19:36 IST
BengaluruShelter homehomelessSpecialslife

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