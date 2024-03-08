Story Triangle's Aparna Athreya is chairwoman of CII-IWN

Aparna Athreya, founder of Story Triangle, has taken over as chairwoman of the Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network (CII-IWN), Karnataka.
The Karnataka chapter of CII-IWN recently saw a change in leadership for the 2024-25 financial year.
Joining Aparna is Padmini Navalgund, programme manager, Bosch Global Software Technologies, as the vice-chairwoman.
While Aparna has served as the vice-chairwoman, IWN Karnataka, in 2023-24, Padmini held the position of co-lead of IWN Karnataka.
Talking about her aspirations, Aparna told DH: "I am very excited. I want to use this year to mobilise action even outside the IWN community, to reach out to more women and make it a broad movement. I believe we need to pay attention to what we need to do to grow as entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, and leverage opportunities for all women working in their own spheres."
Aparna aims to reflect on the status quo with regard to the rapidly changing priorities at business and societal levels and bridge the gaps through development of strategies and relevant skill-building for women beyond urban and semi areas.
Through CII-IWN, she also wants to focus on supporting career advancements of women in STEM to ensure that they "step in" as key stakeholders and decision makers in their organisations.
"The ultimate goal is that we reach a future where we don't need a separate women's network," she said.
(Published 07 March 2024, 20:35 IST)