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Strait of Hormuz 'Bengaluru edition': Hilarious post suggests ways to avoid Silk Board traffic congestion

The original post crops from Goenka's X account, where he suggested using land for the shipping of crude oil amid closure of the important Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 14:25 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsTrendingStrait of HormuzSilk Board

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