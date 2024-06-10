Strategic forum underlines India, US ties in Indo-Pacific

Bengaluru: The significance of military collaboration between India and the US in the Indo-Pacific region was central to discussions on the first day of ‘Partners in Progress’, a symposium themed on India-US strategic ties, here on Monday.

Addressing the symposium virtually, Assistant Chief of the Indian Naval Staff Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna detailed security challenges in the Indo-Pacific traced to smuggling, terrorism, non-state actors, and trafficking of arms, humans and narcotics.

Rear Admiral Bapna said cooperation in the domain of defence industries was a “key pillar” in the India-US strategic partnership that enhanced India’s indigenous defence production, facilitated technology sharing, and promoted supply chain resilience.