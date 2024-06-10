Strategic forum underlines India, US ties in Indo-Pacific

Bengaluru: The significance of military collaboration between India and the US in the Indo-Pacific region was central to discussions on the first day of ‘Partners in Progress’, a symposium themed on India-US strategic ties, here on Monday.
Addressing the symposium virtually, Assistant Chief of the Indian Naval Staff Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna detailed security challenges in the Indo-Pacific traced to smuggling, terrorism, non-state actors, and trafficking of arms, humans and narcotics.
Rear Admiral Bapna said cooperation in the domain of defence industries was a “key pillar” in the India-US strategic partnership that enhanced India’s indigenous defence production, facilitated technology sharing, and promoted supply chain resilience.
Calling the fighter jet engine deal between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited a major milestone towards self-reliance in defence, Rear Admiral Bapna said the partnership between the two countries was set to deepen. “Both nations are likely to enhance collaboration in emerging domains like cybersecurity, space, and AI,” he said.
The two-day symposium is being organised by Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University, US, and Christ University, Bengaluru, with support from the US Consulate General in Chennai.
US Defence Attaché to India Rear Admiral Michael Baker said while the two countries were engaged in extensive maritime cooperation, the partnership was robust across military and cyber domains, and AI. “The US-India defence relationship is a crucial, forward-looking element of the US Indo-Pacific strategy and the defence partnership between the two countries is stronger than ever, contributing to peace and security in the region,” he said.
The symposium, attended by 50 US and Indian opinion leaders and strategic analysts, features sessions on defence technology trade and production and military interoperability, and simulated exercises.
Published 10 June 2024, 13:42 IST