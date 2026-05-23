<p>Bengaluru: A recurring concern over the rising stray dog menace in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> resurfaced after a woman student was allegedly attacked by a pack of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stray%20dogs">stray dogs</a> in Hoysala Nagar, near Ramamurthy Nagar, on Friday evening. </p><p>The attack took place when the student was walking along a residential road on her way home.</p><p>According to CCTV footage that went viral, the student was walking down the lane when a group of more than 10 stray dogs, which were blocking the pathway, began barking aggressively. As she tried to navigate past them, the pack suddenly charged and lunged at her.</p>.Govt taking steps to establish dog shelters in urban local bodies.<p>The terrified student screamed for help and managed to step back, narrowly escaping more serious injuries. However, one of the dogs reportedly bit her two to three times, leaving her injured on the street.</p><p>Passersby and locals rushed to her rescue, driving the aggressive pack away from the spot. The victim was immediately rushed to the KR Puram Government Hospital, where she received primary treatment and necessary vaccinations for her bite wounds.</p><p>The incident has triggered widespread anxiety among the residents of Hoysala Nagar, who claim that walking on the neighborhood streets has become a major hazard, especially after dark.</p><p>Locals have raised serious concerns over the rapidly increasing presence of stray dogs in the area. They urged the authorities to immediately step up animal birth control (ABC) drives and capture aggressive packs from residential zones.</p>