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Stray dog menace: Woman injured in attack by pack in Bengaluru

The attack took place when the student was walking along a residential road on her way home.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsstray dogs

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