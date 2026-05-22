Stray dogs: Focus on shortage of veterinary staff as GBA to begin implementing SC order 

<p>Bengaluru: There are only 19 veterinary doctors and 16 paraveterinarians working across the five city corporations in Bengaluru and given the vast area, there is a need for at least another 36 paraveterinarians, according to GBA officials.</p>.<p>According to sources in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), there has been a shortage of such staff for years now and a request to the animal husbandry and veterinary services department for deputing additional personnel has gone unheeded. </p>.<p>“At present, we have 16 paraveterinarians. According to a rough estimate, we feel each corporation needs at least ten such workers. Bigger corporations may need one or two more additional staff. Hence, we think that we need at least 36 more paraveterinarians,” a senior GBA official told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>Paraveterinarians are staff who work on the ground alongside doctors, experts and those performing animal birth control (ABC) programmes. Though belonging to a lower level in the official hierarchy, they play a crucial role in the department since they are well aware of the ground scenario. </p>.<p>“Every time we get a complaint of stray dogs bites or an aggressive dog, they are the first ones to go to the field to assess the situation. Then, they work along with the experts or doctors,” GBA officials said.</p>.The dog story: Why do strays go on a biting rampage?.<p>With the Supreme Court ordering the states to move stray dogs away from public places and allowing euthanasia for aggressive/rabid dogs, there is more focus on the animal husbandry department in the GBA and the shortage has now become evident.</p>.<p>Moreover, since the erstwhile BBMP is now divided into five corporations, there is a need to have dedicated veterinary staff for each corporation. </p>.<p>While veterinary doctors and paraveterinarians play a crucial role in implementing the ABC programme and vaccination of stray dogs, they also have other responsibilities.</p>.<p>From inspecting meat shops and slaughter houses to monitoring pet shops, these veterinary staff have a range of responsibilities and the shortage of staff has only meant poor enforcement and implementation of programmes. </p>.<p>“Sometimes, when we get a complaint, the staff cannot reach the spot immediately because they are occupied with other work. There are such practical problems on the ground,” one of the officials pointed out.</p>.<p>Acknowledging the shortage, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao told <span class="italic">DH</span> that capacity building is one of their priorities. “There is a shortage of veterinary staff. We are exploring if we can empanel veterinary doctors or hire old or retired doctors. We will address it soon,” Rao said.</p>