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Stray dogs: Focus on shortage of veterinary staff as GBA to begin implementing SC order 

Moreover, since the erstwhile BBMP is now divided into five corporations, there is a need to have dedicated veterinary staff for each corporation.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 00:31 IST
India NewsBengaluruSupreme CourtAnimal HusbandryGBA

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