Strays, cattle worst hit by hospitals’ relocation

After appealing to the government to reconsider shutting down 28 veterinary hospitals in Bengaluru, animal rights activists and cattle owners are yet to receive an update.
A change.org petition — ‘Withdraw govt order to shut down 28 govt vet clinics in Bangalore’ — to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has received 5,179 signatures so far.
However, activists doubt such petitions will sway the decision-makers. “Animal welfare groups and cattle owners have lodged strong petitions urging the minister for animal husbandry and veterinary services to change the decisions being made. Thus far we have not received any response,” says Sujaya Jagdish, animal rights activist.
‘Transporting large animals costly’
According to Sadhana Hegde, founder Sahavarthin Animal Welfare Trust and member of SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), the government hospitals in Thanisandra, Halanayakanahalli and Konanakunte have high footfall.
Many AHVS (animal husbandry and veterinary service) centres are not fully functional. “They lack basic equipment such as syringes and drips. Often, the owners bring the supplements or pay additionally when they come in for treatment. Wouldn’t it be better to get these centres up to scratch, rather than shut them down,” she says.
A large amount of money is being poured into easing traffic congestion, unnecessary hoardings and statues. But sufficient funds are not infused to manage hospitals and save animals’ lives, Sadhana adds.
Sujaya says shutting down the hospitals will affect the livelihood of cattle farmers as transportation of large animals is expensive. “Where will the farmers go now?” she asks.
‘Too few ambulances’
Though the government has promised ambulances for spot treatment of animals, it is woefully inadequate, states Sujaya. “On an average there are about 30 OPD cases per day at each of these hospitals. So if we calculate 30 cases across 28 hospitals, we are looking at approx about 900 cases per month,” she shares. She questions how eight ambulances can cover so many cases between 9 am and 5 pm on a given day.
Sujaya had made an official proposal to the government for the setting up of mevu kendras or fodder centres. “Instead of wandering the streets of the city, it would be easier for them to take their cattle to these centres for food. The government should be focusing on such initiatives, and not shutting down hospitals,” she tells Metrolife.
‘Burden on poor farmers’
Nayan Reddy’s family, who own three cows and two dogs, lives in Vasantha Vallabha Nagara in Bikasipura. Selling milk is one of their sources of income. “We regularly take the help of doctors at the nearby vet hospital to monitor the health of our animals. We are unsure how we will take care of them if the hospitals are shut down,” shares the 23-year-old.
Aniruddha Ravindra, who runs Prana Foundation, shares that injections that cost Rs 50 or Rs 100 at the government animal care centres, cost upwards of Rs 1,000 at private hospitals. “How can lower middle-class families and poor farmers afford that?” he asks. He believes that the decision is a cost-cutting measure to meet the ‘five guarantees’ promised by the Congress government.
‘Impact on animal rescuers’
Stray dogs also stand to be adversely affected by the decision. Pramila Vincent looks after around 50 dogs in and around Richmond Town.
She rescues, feeds, vaccinates and treats sick and wounded canines. “Animal rescuers are constantly under financial strain. So these government-run hospitals, which offer inexpensive treatments, are important for the care of stray dogs,” she explains. “We need the government to explain to us what the alternative is,” she adds.