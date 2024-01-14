JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Street vendor eviction as per court order: DKS

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, 'Footpaths are meant for the use of pedestrians, and it cannot be occupied by street vendors.'
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 20:57 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru, DHNS: Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Road Safety Month event at the Kanteerava outdoor stadium on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “The eviction of street vendors is as per the High Court’s order. Footpaths are meant for the use of pedestrians, and it cannot be occupied by street vendors. Street vendors will be allowed to do business at a suitable location after valid registrations with authorities. The government is even willing to provide them financial assistance."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 January 2024, 20:57 IST)
BengaluruD K Shivakumar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT