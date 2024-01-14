Street vendor eviction as per court order: DKS

Bengaluru, DHNS: Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Road Safety Month event at the Kanteerava outdoor stadium on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “The eviction of street vendors is as per the High Court’s order. Footpaths are meant for the use of pedestrians, and it cannot be occupied by street vendors. Street vendors will be allowed to do business at a suitable location after valid registrations with authorities. The government is even willing to provide them financial assistance."