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Street vendors can do business on 90% roads but with condition

Officials said the safe footpath drive is focusing mainly on stretches with high pedestrian and vehicle movement.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:11 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:11 IST
BengaluruJayanagarbusinessroadStreet vendor

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