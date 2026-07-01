Street vendors can do business on 90% roads but with condition

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)</a> on Wednesday clarified that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/street-vendors">street vendors</a> will be allowed to do business on up to 90 per cent of the city's 15,000-km road network, provided they do not obstruct pedestrian movement.</p>.<p>Officials said the safe <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/footpath">footpath</a> drive is focusing mainly on stretches with high pedestrian and vehicle movement.</p>.<p>"We will be undertaking the drive only on arterial and sub-arterial roads where vehicles move fast," GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said. He added the drive would continue in a phased manner depending on the availability of staff and machinery.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation covered 16.35 km of roads, while other corporations cleared obstructions from about 12 km each on average.</p>.<p>On the possibility of vendors returning to the evicted spots, East Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh said a continuous monitoring mechanism had been put in place.</p>.1,500 km of Bengaluru roads may be declared off-limits to street vendors.<p>"Teams of marshals will conduct day and night patrols and remove any fresh encroachments immediately. Violators will be subjected to substantial penalties and strict legal action in accordance with applicable laws," he said.</p>.<p>Srinivas Rao, a resident of Thanisandra, said the civic body cleared the obstructions as promised. "I noticed that on the 1.5-km stretch from Nagawara to Thanisandra and Rachenahalli Junction, encroachments by street vendors from both sides of the footpath were removed," he said.</p>.<p>While many residents felt street vendors are needed for both economic reasons and safety concerns, some said the number of vendors had gone up significantly over the years.</p>.<p>On Sampige Road, there were about 150 street vendors five years ago. "Now, that number has gone up to 600. The road cannot handle such a number, and pedestrians have no space to walk," a resident said.</p>