Street vendors’ federation demands FIR against BBMP officials for flouting rules

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta on Tuesday demanded action against BBMP officials who claim they violated the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.
The federation also sought separate vending zones to be established as per the Act.
Earlier this month, the BBMP demolished several stalls of street vendors around the Jayanagar 4th Block shopping complex area. Around 200 unauthorised structures, including 32 kiosks, were torn down.
In a statement, the federation said that FIRs should be registered against those BBMP officials who have evicted street vendors by flouting the norms of the Act.
“The evicted vendors should be allowed to trade again. The losses they suffered after they were evicted should be reimbursed,” it said.
The federation also demanded an immediate survey as defined under the Act. “The BBMP and police officials should be made aware of the law as defined under Section 32 of the Act."
It demanded the formation of a grievance redressal committee as per Section 20 of the Act. “Till the next survey is held, the BBMP should pass the order that the street vendors’ identity cards and trade licences issued in 2017 remain valid.”
'Systematic solution'
Vinay Srinivasa, a city-based advocate and a member of the federation, said that a permanent solution has to be a systematic one.
"The process has been laid out beautifully under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act,” Srinivas told DH. “Once the survey of all existing vendors is held as per Section 3, a street vending plan has to be prepared in every ward to establish vending zones. The BBMP officials are not aware of the Act.”
