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Stress, peer pressure fuel polysubstance abuse among youth in Bengaluru, warn doctors

Doctors say one of the most dangerous combinations is opioids with alcohol or sedatives such as benzodiazepines.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newshealthDrug abuse

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