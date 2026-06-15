Stress, peer pressure fuel polysubstance abuse among youth in Bengaluru, warn doctors

<p>Bengaluru: City hospitals are reporting a rise in polysubstance abuse, with combinations of alcohol, drugs and other substances leading to overdoses and organ damage, doctors say.</p>.<p>"Combinations such as caffeine and alcohol, or energy drinks and alcohol, mask the sedative effects of alcohol while increasing its toxicity. We are seeing a disturbing spike in emergency room visits among young adults for these combinations. What begins as a party trend can turn into a matter of life and death," said Dr Pradeep Haranahalli, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology.</p>.<p>Doctors say one of the most dangerous combinations is opioids with alcohol or sedatives such as benzodiazepines, which can collectively cause breathing complications and significantly raise the risk of death.</p>.Karnataka: HIV cases linked to man-to-man sex up from 166 to 412 in two years.<p>Mixing stimulants and depressants places extreme stress on the heart and nervous system. Patients with polysubstance abuse require longer ICU stay and face a higher likelihood of complications.</p>.<p>Dr Firozahmad H Torgal, Additional Director, Emergency Medicine, said the most severe complications included respiratory failure, cardiac emergencies such as heart rhythm disturbances or cardiac arrest, seizures, stroke, coma, and multiple organ failure involving the kidneys and liver.</p>.<p>"Some substances can also cause dangerously high body temperature, severe infections and extreme blood pressure fluctuations that can rapidly result in death. A single episode of misuse, especially involving highly potent or unknown combinations, can be enough to cause respiratory failure, permanent brain injury, or death," he said.</p>.<p>Many drugs obtained outside medical settings may be contaminated with other toxic substances, making their effects unpredictable, Dr Torgal added.</p>.<p>Clinical Psychologist Dr Sugami Ramesh said that peer pressure and emotional turmoil were primary drivers among young people. "Emotional stress is one of the factors that is persistent." </p>