<p>Bengaluru: The city's already strained transport system came under further pressure on Saturday as app-based cab and auto drivers participated in an all-India strike, disrupting travel across multiple parts of the city.</p>.<p>The strike was called by the Karnataka App-based Workers Union (KAWU).</p>.<p>Commuters reported longer waiting times, frequent cancellations and sharply reduced availability of autos and cabs on aggregator platforms, especially during the morning peak hour. The high demand also led to hikes in prices in congested areas, such as the Outer Ring Road and Sarjapur Road. Travel to the airport was also impacted. </p>.Soon, Greater Bengaluru Authority to launch climate action podcast.<p class="bodytext">“We had to wait for more than an hour to get an auto or a cab. While we are already at higher rates, why should we end up adding tips, but still drivers don't accept rides?” said Geetha K, an Iblur resident.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The union has demanded immediate notification of minimum base fares for aggregator services and a ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial transport.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In Bengaluru, the drivers are not protesting on the streets but instead they refuse to log in to aggregator platforms,” said Mohammad Inayath Ali, founding president of KAWU.</p>