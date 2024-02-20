Strike threat by SRTC employees if govt fails to meet 6 demands by March 4

An association representing State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) employees in the state has issued a strike threat, if their six demands are not met by March 4.
The association met on February 18 and presented their demands, which include withdrawal of all FIRs, dismissals, and disciplinary action against those who participated in the 2020 RTC employees' strike.
Highlighting a pre-poll promise, the association has urged the Congress government to fix salaries of RTC employees on par with other state government employees and also credit salary revision arrears to all employees with effect from January 1, 2020, in a single instalment.
Voicing its opposition to outsourcing electric bus operations, including drivers, to private companies, the association has sought an end to this practice and demanded that RTCs must absorb all currently outsourced employees. It also wants to conduct elections to the official union within the RTCs and recognise the winners.