<p>Bengaluru: A minor accident on the Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli led to an assault early Monday, leaving a 22-year-old motorist injured.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the complainant Kushal Raj, a resident of KR Puram, was riding his scooter with a friend when the incident occurred around noon.</p>.<p>An autorickshaw parked on the roadside allegedly took a sudden right turn without using an indicator, causing Raj to lose control and fall.</p>.Road-rage cases in Bengaluru almost triple in a year.<p>When Raj questioned the driver, the auto driver and the passenger picked a quarrel and abused him. During the altercation, they snatched his helmet and hit him on the head and nose, leaving him severely injured.</p>.<p>Raj alerted the 112-emergency helpline. Police rushed to the spot and took the auto driver to the station for interrogation, while the passenger escaped.</p>.<p>The victim, a BCA student at a private college, was taken to a private hospital for treatment. He later lodged a formal complaint.</p>