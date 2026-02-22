<p>Bengaluru: A 22-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at his residence in RMV Second Stage, Sanjaynagar, on Friday night following a quarrel with his mother.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Hemanth C, son of H C Chandru, Personal Secretary to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Hemanth was pursuing B.Com at a private college in Malleshwaram.</p>.<p>The incident occurred late on Friday night. Hemanth allegedly hanged himself after locking the door of his room from inside. The incident came to light when his mother called him for dinner and received no response. Suspecting something amiss, family members broke open the door and found him hanging.</p>.Property tax auctions trigger confusion amid record errors in Bengaluru.<p>“Preliminary investigation revealed that he had an argument with his mother in the evening after she gifted jewellery to his sister, which reportedly led to a heated exchange. He is said to have expressed that he felt ignored at home and complained about not being given things he had demanded,” police said.</p>.<p>Police said Hemanth had called his friends around 8.30 pm and later switched off his mobile phone. No suicide note was found. </p>