Student found dead at home

Bengaluru, DHNS: A 17-year-old second PU student was found dead at her home in Doddaballapapur in Bengaluru Rural district. Police officials identified the deceased as Jhansi, a resident of Thyagaraja Nagar.
Police said Jhansi attended college on Monday and in the evening, after returning from classes, was found dead by her parents in her room. Police suspect a case of death by suicide and have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).
Well-placed sources revealed that a death note was recovered from the victim’s room.
The purported note read: “I haven’t cheated anyone. Miss you all friends. Bujji, I miss you. I am leaving this world. Be happy everyone.”