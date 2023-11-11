Student jumps off 14th floor of Bengaluru college building

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student died after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a private university on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday, according to police officials. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Mathematics at a university located in Sarjapur. The victim hailed from Hyderabad and stayed in the university hostel with a roommate.
Well-placed sources within the university and the police confirmed that the incident occurred on Friday morning, between 10:45 am and 11:45 am. A case had not been registered at the time this report was filed, as the student's parents were en route to Bengaluru.
The police are now treating it as a death by suicide.
"We are examining the CCTV footage. The body has been sent for an autopsy," an investigator told DH.
An official statement is pending, but sources cited earlier suggested that the student "may have been stressed with the way his semester was progressing.”