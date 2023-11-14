Student punched in the face for seeking road clearance

Bengaluru: Two people have landed in police custody after allegedly assaulting a BCom student who honked at them.
In a police complaint, Prajwal, the student, said he was on the way to college on November 10 when his car's path was blocked by a few motorcycles on Bhoopasandra Main Road in northern Bengaluru.
Prajwal said he asked the men — standing by and smoking — to take their vehicles out so his car could pass. They reportedly declined and asked him to wait until they finished smoking.
Prajwal started honking and got into an argument with them. The men became angry, smashed his car's windshield and punched him in the face, according to the complaint.
Prajwal called the police helpline, but the men fled by the time the cops arrived. Based on his written complaint, police tracked down two suspects — Asadullah Khan and Saibulla Khan, both from Bhoopasandra.
Police are looking out for more suspects.