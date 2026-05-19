Student suicide triggers protest by thousands at Manipal Academy campus in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Thousands of trainee students staged a protest at the Manipal Academy of BFSI campus on Thanisandra Main Road on Tuesday following the suicide of a 24-year-old trainee who was undergoing coaching for the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) examination.</p> <p>The deceased was identified as Chinnu Kumar, a native of Bihar, who was found hanging in the hostel room on Monday afternoon.</p> <p>The protesting students held a candlelight march inside the campus demanding justice for Kumar’s death. Raising slogans and holding placards, the students alleged that harassment and humiliation by the management drove him to take the extreme step.</p> <p>According to police, Kumar was working as a contract-based employee in a private bank and had come to the institute for training to clear the NISM examination. </p> <p>A senior police officer said Kumar had allegedly failed the examination twice during the course of training.</p>.Nursing student found dead in college hostel in Bengaluru's Bommasandra, cops recover suicide note .<p>However, fellow trainees claimed that Kumar had appeared for the examination seven times and had narrowly missed passing by one mark on each occasion.</p> <p>A trainee alleged that the management mentally harassed and humiliated Kumar over his repeated failures. The students further claimed that the management had allegedly requested the private bank where Kumar was employed to stop his stipend after he failed to clear the examination.</p> <p>Following a complaint lodged by Kumar’s parents, Kothanur police registered a case of abetment to suicide against faculty members of the institute and have launched further investigation into the incident. However, no suicide note was recovered, the police officer added.</p> <p>Police said they are verifying the allegations made by the students and examining the circumstances leading to Kumar’s death.</p>