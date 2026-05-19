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Student suicide triggers protest by thousands at Manipal Academy campus in Bengaluru

The protesting students held a candlelight march inside the campus demanding justice for student's death.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 18:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruprotestStudent suicidecampusManipal Academy

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