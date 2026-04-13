Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Students abduct hostel mate, demand Rs 50,000 ransom in Bengaluru

Madiwala police foiled the plan within four hours.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 20:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 20:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us