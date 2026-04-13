<p>Bengaluru: Four students at a private college abducted a college mate near his hostel in BTM Layout for ransom.</p>.<p>Madiwala police foiled the plan within four hours.</p>.<p>The 19-year-old victim, a native of Odisha, was forcibly taken in an electric car and held in an old house in Jayanagar on Saturday night. Threatened with a knife and a fake pistol, he was asked to transfer Rs 50,000 via UPI or face death.</p>.Kerala man abducted for Rs 1 lakh ransom, brutally assaulted with knives & metal rods.<p>Madiwala police acted swiftly after a call to the 112-emergency helpline. Using digital surveillance, they tracked the car used in the abduction and freed the victim within four hours.</p>.<p>The victim is a first-year BBM student at a city college. He was abducted from outside his hostel around 7.50 pm.</p>.<p>A police officer close to the investigation said the plan was hatched by Shourya Agarwal, a fellow student from Kerala, with help from Aditya Bhonsle from Maharashtra, Nikunj from Bihar, and Syed Bilal from Jayanagar. All are aged between 19 and 23 years.</p>.<p>Nikunj brought his father's electric car to carry out the abduction. Aditya, a freelance digital marketer, joined the group in taking the victim to Bilal's house in Jayanagar.</p>.<p>The suspects used a knife and fake pistol to intimidate the victim, even asking him which weapon should be used to kill him, while demanding Rs 50,000 via UPI. They also called his friends and family seeking money.</p>.<p>Police transferred some money to the suspects to ensure they did not harm the victim until he was freed around midnight.</p>.<p>Police believe the suspects are habitual offenders and are investigating their possible involvement in a similar case in which a student from Andhra Pradesh was abducted and Rs 40,000 was extorted from him.</p>.<p>Investigators also found that Bilal was previously involved in an extortion case. Obscene photos and videos of many women were recovered from his phone.</p>.<p>A Bengaluru court has remanded all four suspects in judicial custody.</p>