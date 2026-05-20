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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Gang abducts and assaults Bengaluru college students, demands Rs 3 lakh ransom

Based on the complaint, Varthur police registered a case of kidnapping and robbery.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 20:07 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 20:07 IST
India NewsBengaluruAssaultbengaluru collegesabducted

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