Gang abducts and assaults Bengaluru college students, demands Rs 3 lakh ransom

<p>Bengaluru: Three college students were allegedly abducted by a gang and brutally assaulted after being taken to a forest area off Attibele-Sarjapur Road.</p>.<p>The accused robbed Rs 27,000 in cash and iPhones from two of the victims, while demanding Rs 3 lakh ransom for the release of one student, police said.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the complainant, 20-year-old Vishnu B, stated that he and his friends, 22-year-old Mohammed Farshin and 21-year-old Praveen P, were standing outside their PG accommodation at Kachamaranahalli in Mullur around 1.30 am on Monday when six men arrived on three bikes.</p>.<p>One of the accused, identified as Vamshi, allegedly threatened the trio and forcibly made them sit on the vehicles before taking them to the forest area.</p>.<p>Police said the gang assaulted the students, threatened them with dire consequences and robbed the cash along with the mobile phones of Vishnu and Farshin.</p>.Bengaluru police arrest six in dacoity & assault case linked to college dispute.<p>Praveen was later released, while Farshin was kept in illegal confinement as the gang demanded Rs 3 lakh for his safe release, police said.</p>.<p>The victims are pursuing BCA and MCA courses at a private college. Vishnu and Farshin are undergoing treatment at a private hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the assault.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, Varthur police registered a case of kidnapping and robbery. No clues have been established about the gang so far, a senior police officer added.</p>