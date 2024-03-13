Studio offers course in Tanjore art 

Vibha Raj has been working on Tanjore art for more than 10 years. She was inspired by her mother, Vani Bhaskar, who has been creating Tanjore paintings for 40 years. Vani has also been teaching the artform and has trained over 2,000 students. To further what her mother started, Vibha set up Tanjore Collective, a studio located on Surveyor Street, Basavanagudi.
“When my mother stopped teaching, a few of her students persuaded me to take up her job. I have taught around 700 students until now,” says the BCom graduate.
Vibha created her first Tanjore painting at age 15. Now, she has 250 to 300 Tanjore artworks to her name.
“Tanjore art mostly features gods and goddesses from Indian mythology. I have experimented with icons inspired from temple art like elephants, swans, peacocks, and even temple doors. Other nature-inspired works include lotuses and water bodies,” she says.
Vibha has used pearls, rubies, emerald, and corals on her works, according to her client’s requirements. Her works are priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 4 lakh.
Working on a Tanjore artwork can take from a week to two months, depending on one’s skill and the size of the piece, she says.
“Every piece involves several stages including preparing your canvas, sketching your design, placing kundan stones, embossing, sticking the gold foil, after which comes painting of the subject. Initially, I loved embossing and adding the gold foil, but now I love painting the subjects,” adds the 34-year-old. She feels Tanjore art is “non-limiting”. “Every line and brushstroke has a purpose, and is meditative,” Vibha says.
She is currently teaching over 100 students, both online and at the studio. Her students range from 10- to 80-year olds.
“The beginners’ course is for seven weeks with two classes per week. It covers subjects like Annapoorneshwari and Hanuman. An advanced course will be held in July, which will go into the deeper intricacies of the artform. Works on subjects like ‘Shiva Parivar’ will be explored here,” she adds.
The course will teach students about preparing a canvas, transferring a sketch, making one’s own glue, how to stick the kundan stones, how to hold the brush and different techniques. The beginner’s course starts at Rs 20,000, and includes all materials required.
For details, call 84310 72743, or look up Tanjore Collective on Instagram.