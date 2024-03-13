Studio offers course in Tanjore art 

Vibha Raj has been working on Tanjore art for more than 10 years. She was inspired by her mother, Vani Bhaskar, who has been creating Tanjore paintings for 40 years. Vani has also been teaching the artform and has trained over 2,000 students. To further what her mother started, Vibha set up Tanjore Collective, a studio located on Surveyor Street, Basavanagudi.