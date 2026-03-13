Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Study flags pollution, health risks in Bengaluru's Vrishabhavathi river

According to the study, untreated sewage and industrial effluents continue to dominate the river’s flow.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 20:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsWater PollutionVrishabhavathi river

Follow us on :

Follow Us