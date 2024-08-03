Study visit to BMTC

Bengaluru: A 25-member team of officials from six transport undertakings visited the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on July 29 and 30 as part of a study programme.
The programme was a collaboration between the government of India and The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ). It is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
Its objective is to promote climate and environment-friendly, low-emission and socially balanced urban mobility systems at the national, state and city levels.
The delegation studied the structured operations of the BMTC's various bus models and visited depots to study technical aspects.
The delegation consisted of officials from the Bhubaneswar Urban Transport, Rajkot Rajpath Limited (RRL), Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Surat Sitilink Limited, a news release from the BMTC said.
