Suburban rail: Kanaka Line’s civil work tender awarded to L&T

A statement from the project agency, K-RIDE, said L&T had been awarded the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the design and construction of the 8.96-km elevated viaduct and a 37.92-km at-grade section of the Kanaka. Station work is not part of the contract, which L&T bagged for Rs 1,040.51 crore. The deadline is 30 months, and groundwork will start shortly, the statement added.