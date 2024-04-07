‘Success is about ability to handle both success, stress’

Bengaluru: T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel, advised students who graduated from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) to learn to handle stress.
Speaking at the 49th annual convocation of the Institute held on Saturday, Narendran opined that success was also about the ability to handle both success and stress.
“The students must learn from experiences and failures. Ability to deal with people, listen and connect with the team is important,” he said.
Above all, it’s all about how passionate you are about what you do, he added.
Anant Ashutosh Sharma secured first rank in the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) 2022-2024. Anant is a computer science graduate from Delhi Technological University (DTU) with a Masters in CS from UIUC, USA. Before entering the IIMB, he co-founded a Civic-Tech startup, which is currently operating in over 20 smart cities, including Indore, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, etc.
“I wish to channel my learnings into being a successful entrepreneur. I am a strong believer of setting up bootstrapped businesses with strong unit economics. With a strong background in Computer Science, I aim to be engaged in digital transformation strategies of big firms, especially the integration of GenAI,” he added.
26-year-old Hemakshi Janyani, who bagged a gold medal by securing first rank in Post Graduate programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA) 2022-2024, said, “IIMB taught me how to manage academic goals, extracurricular activities and personal relationships with balance, which is my biggest takeaway.”
Renu Chaubey, another gold medalist and first rank holder in Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) 2023-2024, said that she enjoyed her journey at the IIMB while managing other responsibilities of being a parent. She is interested in sectors, such as sustainable energy, technology innovation and corporate strategy.
Bibek Bhattacharya won Strategy Area Institute Research Award 2024. P Govind N Shenoy secured first rank and gold medal in Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), a two-year programme for working professionals 2022-2024.
(Published 06 April 2024, 21:46 IST)