Sudden downpour floods Bengaluru roads, cripples traffic across key stretches

<p>Bengaluru: A sudden downpour on Sunday evening flooded major roads across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, bringing traffic to a standstill and forcing thousands to seek shelter.</p>.<p>Central areas, including Majestic, Town Hall, Shivajinagar, Corporation Circle, Chickpet and Rajajinagar, endured most of the rain, which overwhelmed the city's drainage system within minutes.</p>.<p>Heavy waterlogging was reported at Munisingh Junction towards Whitefield and near Windsor Manor towards Railway Parallel Road.</p>.Lake restoration in Bengaluru: Why most fixes fall short.<p>Vehicles heading to the airport faced long delays due to water accumulation on the CBI upper ramp. Deep water at Devasandra Junction and Vidyashilpa Junction slowed traffic to a crawl.</p>.<p>Near GRT Junction, deep water nearly halted movement between the city and Hoskote. In the IT corridors, roads around Vartur Kodi Forum Mall, Tubarahalli, Siddapur and Balagere were flooded, leaving tech professionals stranded for hours.</p>.<p>Commuters on roads connecting Kengeri to Mariyappana Palya, Hulimavu to Arikere Junction, Bapuji Nagara to Kengeri, and around the Ayyappa Underpass towards Madiwala also faced severe delays.</p>.<p>"The water accumulates within 10 minutes of rain because the shoulder drains are completely choked with plastic and silt. Every year, we face the same situation at the major junctions," said a commuter who took shelter under a flyover.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru City observatory recorded 14.5 mm of rainfall, HAL Airport 0.8 mm, and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) 0.5 mm.</p>