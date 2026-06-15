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Sudden downpour floods Bengaluru roads, cripples traffic across key stretches

Heavy waterlogging was reported at Munisingh Junction towards Whitefield and near Windsor Manor towards Railway Parallel Road.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:58 IST
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Waterlogging at Windsor Manor towards Railway Parallel Road. PHOTO: BTP 
Waterlogging at Windsor Manor towards Railway Parallel Road. PHOTO: BTP 
A worker carries goods under an umbrella during rainfall.
A worker carries goods under an umbrella during rainfall.
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Published 14 June 2026, 20:58 IST
rainsBengaluruBengaluru news

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