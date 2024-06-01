Sudha Murty has taken a pilgrim vow for victory: Dr Manjunath in viral video

Bengaluru: A video clip purportedly of Bangalore Rural BJP candidate Dr C N Manjunath claiming that “Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty has taken a vow to walk 6 km in Mantralaya if he wins the Lok Sabha elections”, has gone viral on social media.
The 1.29-minute unverified clip is doing the rounds on electronic and social media.
In the clip, Manjunath, seemingly addressing a small group of party workers, claims that he had gone to Sudha’s house to meet the philanthropic couple.
“Sudha Murty, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, told me that she had taken a vow for my victory from the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat. She told me that If I win the election, she will walk six km to reach Mantralaya and perform a special puja to Rayara Paduke,” he says amid BJP workers raising
Jai Sriram slogans.
In the beginning of the clip, Manjunath speaks about the story behind the expansion of Jayadeva Hospital.
“In 2019, the Murthy couple came to meet me in my office. The couple expressed their desire to donate funds for the expansion of Jayadeva Hospital. They donated a whopping sum of Rs 120 crore. But prior to revealing the sum, they asked me about my tenure. I told them that I still have three years to go. The Murthy couple revealed that they would not have donated so much had my tenure been shorter. They also told me that they had more faith in me than the government (in 2019, the JD(S)-
Congress coalition government was in power).”
DK Suresh reacts
The clip has evoked sharp reaction from the incumbent Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, who asserted that the ‘Murthy and DK families’ share mutual respect.
“There’s no need for me to reply to comments made by a “waysider” (Manjunath).”
Published 31 May 2024, 22:13 IST