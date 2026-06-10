Suggestion received for Bengaluru Urban Mobility Mission to tackle traffic congestion: Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that a suggestion was received for a Bengaluru Urban Mobility Mission to tackle traffic congestion in the city by fixing systemic deficiencies. </p><p>He briefed the media following a review meeting with senior police officers in Bengaluru. "We have decided to form a team following discussions with GBA commissioner, BMTC and BMRCL. We will plan the Urban Mobility Mission with participation from private companies. Details will be shared in a few days," Kharge said. </p>.Minister Khandre seeks restoration of Bengaluru-Bidar flight timings.<p>"I have directed the formation of anti-rowdy squads in every station and issued strong directions to ensure lower level officials don't engage personally with rowdy elements and take action where necessary," he said. </p><p>Regarding the cybercrime cases, the Home Minister said that efforts were underway to control them. "We will discuss and consult with private companies next week for their help in controlling cybercrimes and how to have safety guardrails," he said. </p><p>"Regarding drugs, discussions were made regarding detention and deportation of foreign nationals. On the drugs entering from neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, efforts are being made to increase the testing kits," he said. </p><p>He announced that in the next two weeks, a blueprint will be made for the fight against drugs. "We will examine best practices in other states and countries: whether we need policy reforms or need to increase vigilance," Priyank said. </p><p>He also refuted claims that there was friction between different divisions of the police force. "Action will be taken if deliberate attempts were made to delay filing chargesheets," the Home Minister said. </p>