Suicide attempt at Bengaluru metro station

Bengaluru: A man is battling for his life after attempting suicide at the Hosahalli metro station in southwestern Bengaluru on Monday night, disrupting train services on the Purple Line for more than half an hour.

In a statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the male passenger suffered a head injury and had been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at the Hosahalli metro station on Magadi Road at 8.56 pm. It prompted the BMRCL authorities to shut six metro stations (KSR Bengaluru, Magadi Road, Hosahalli, Vijayanagar, Attiuguppe and Deepanjali Nagar) for passenger services for nearly 40 minutes.