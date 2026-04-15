Summer camps: Going beyond classrooms

<p class="CrossHead">Photography camp</p>.<p class="bodytext">For children interested in looking at the world through a lens, Samantha Ross, photographer and co-founder of The Outback Experience, is offering a classroom-based learning workshop this summer. Her beginner-friendly kids’ photography workshop, scheduled in batches on April 20 and 21 and May 8 and 9, is designed for ages 11 to 16. Samantha says the sessions will cover both theory and practical aspects. Participants will learn the fundamentals of photography, including how a camera works, along with key elements such as aperture and shutter speed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For those aged 8 to 14, wildlife photographer Phillip Ross will lead a ‘Young Birders Camp’ on April 23 and 24, focused on birdwatching and introducing children to the basics of birding.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">For details, check theoutbackexperience.in/kids-camps-workshops</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Summer @ MAP</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) is hosting different summer programmes across age groups.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For children aged 8 to 12, the programme from May 4 to 9 offers a mix of hands-on and exploratory sessions. “It includes ceramics, mask-making, anthotype and cyanotype workshops,” says Breanne Coelho from the public programmes team. A key highlight is ‘Canvas City’, an immersive workshop that “explores Bengaluru through arts and games”. It will also feature a guided gardening walk through MAP’s newly opened living botanical space. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For those aged 13 to 16, a five-day stop-motion animation workshop from May 11 to 16 will be held. Facilitated by filmmaker and animator Hansa Tapliyal, it will take participants through the entire animation process. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Camps at the Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road. For details, check map-india.org</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Puppet festival</p>.<p class="bodytext">The upcoming Dhaatu Puppet Santhe, now in its 16th edition, is open to ages two and above. Spread over two days, it will feature performances, interactive sessions, and guided tours of the Dhaatu Puppet Museum. Visitors can also engage in what Anupama Hoskere, founder of Dhaatu, calls “experiential puppet play”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The line-up includes shadow puppetry, chinni aata (a traditional Karnataka hand puppet form), and storytelling using puppets. A key highlight is a workshop that draws from the ‘Kathasaritsagara’, introducing mechanised puppets. “We will offer basic lessons in physics, such as the use of levers and mechanics in puppetry,” Anupama says. A range of puppets, including string, lever-based, finger and hand puppets, will also be on sale.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">April 18-19, Mandala Cultural Centre, Kanakapura Main Road. Call 98861 93999 for details.</span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Art camp </p>.<p class="bodytext">A five-day Summer Art Camp begins at Atta Galatta on April 21, offering a hands-on alternative to rising screen time.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Curated by artist Deepika, the camp for ages 6 to 13 will explore mediums such as canvas painting, fluid art, upcycled coconut shell art, clay work, and collage-making. All materials are included. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">April 21-24 and 28, 11 am to 1 pm, Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. Call: 80505 61345.</span></p>