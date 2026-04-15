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Summer camps: Going beyond classrooms

For those aged 8 to 14, wildlife photographer Phillip Ross will lead a ‘Young Birders Camp’ on April 23 and 24, focused on birdwatching and introducing children to the basics of birding.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:39 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:39 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

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