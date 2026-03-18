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Summer demand: BWSSB adds 50 vehicles to Sanchari Cauvery tanker fleet

The expansion follows an internal assessment that found the East Zone alone required at least 39 additional tankers, with an overall need for 117.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:00 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBWSSBsummer

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