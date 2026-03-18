<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwssb">Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)</a> is ramping up its Sanchari Cauvery service to meet a likely surge in water demand this summer.</p>.<p>The board has added 50 new tankers, effectively doubling its fleet. In addition, nearly 100 private tankers are registered with the BWSSB to handle bookings.</p>.<p>The expansion follows an internal assessment that found the East Zone alone required at least 39 additional tankers, with an overall need for 117.</p>.<p>Officials said the move is also aimed at reducing dependence on private tanker operators. “Tankers have become inevitable in Bengaluru. Through Sanchari Cauvery, we are trying to reduce reliance on private supply. Having our own fleet also improves efficiency in meeting demand,” a senior BWSSB official said.</p>.Ensure there is no water scarcity this summer, Girinath tells BWSSB.<p>Unlike private operators that largely draw groundwater, the Sanchari Cauvery initiative supplies Cauvery water through tankers, helping curb groundwater exploitation.</p>.<p>“Private tankers typically extract water from borewells. Unregulated extraction has led to a decline in groundwater levels in several areas,” the official added.</p>.<p>The service gains significance during summer, when many borewells run dry, forcing residents, especially in apartment complexes and peripheral areas, to depend on tanker water.</p>.<p>Over the past 10 months, Sanchari Cauvery has fulfilled 42,738 orders, supplying more than 181 million litres of water. The East Zone alone accounted for 25,345 orders, totalling 111 million litres.</p>.<p>The service is accessible via a mobile app and web platform, allowing users to book tankers, choose capacity, track deliveries in real time, make online payments, and access driver details.</p>.<p><strong>Orders received & water dispatched in 10 months</strong></p>.<p>East: 25,345 orders; 111.428 million litres</p>.<p>South: 9,933 orders; 44.617 million litres </p>.<p>West: 2,123 orders; 9.533 million litres </p>.<p>North: 5,337 orders; 16.073 million litres </p>.<p>Total: 42,738 orders; 181.651 million litres</p>