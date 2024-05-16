Summer heat a silver lining for BMTC's Vajra bus services

The BMTC operated an average of 457 Volvo (Vajra and Vayu Vajra) bus services per day in April, compared to 428 during the same period last year. The average daily ridership rose to 1.27 lakh from 1.15 lakh, while the average daily revenue increased to Rs 66.05 lakh from Rs 62.54 lakh. The trend has continued into May, with the BMTC running 484, or about 85 per cent, of its 575 Volvo buses.